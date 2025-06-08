NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 112,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

