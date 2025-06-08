NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 180,300.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

