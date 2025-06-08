NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 625,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in NCR Voyix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

