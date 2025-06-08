Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6%

NBIX opened at $125.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

