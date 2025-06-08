Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

