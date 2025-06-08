NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of NOV worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 4,053.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,167 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 823,115 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NOV Trading Up 2.9%

NOV opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

