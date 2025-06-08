Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 89,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 72,453 shares.The stock last traded at $116.43 and had previously closed at $123.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUTX shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $211.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.28. This trade represents a 25.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

