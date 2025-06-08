NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lessened by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.