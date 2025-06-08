NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

