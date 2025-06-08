NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

