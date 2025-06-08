Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Price Performance

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.06 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

