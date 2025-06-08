Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 336.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

