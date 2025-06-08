Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1%

OC stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

