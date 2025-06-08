Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,970,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $143.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

