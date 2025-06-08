Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $239.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $146.62 and a 1-year high of $240.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $4.3222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

