Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $50,368,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $24.58 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

