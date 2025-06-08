Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average is $217.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

