Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $303.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock valued at $57,583,648. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

