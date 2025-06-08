Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 188.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 289,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,610 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.1%

TTEK opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

