Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

