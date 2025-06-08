Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.