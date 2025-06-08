Parallel Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 628,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5%

BWA opened at $32.31 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $1,326,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

