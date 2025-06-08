Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 1,723.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,752,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.