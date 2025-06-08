Parallel Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Crown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 2.4%

CCK stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

