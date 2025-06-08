Parallel Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LKQ by 7,280.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LKQ by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,356,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.