Parallel Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 17,136.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 362,945 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 354.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

