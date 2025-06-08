Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stantec by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 981,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Stantec



Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

