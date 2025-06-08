Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 85,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

