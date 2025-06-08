Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 714.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,030 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

