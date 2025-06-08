Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Price Performance

Shares of ATOM opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Atomera Profile

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

