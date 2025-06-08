Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atomera Price Performance
Shares of ATOM opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.
Atomera Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.