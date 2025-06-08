Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 360.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after buying an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

