Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 166,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $455.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,519. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

