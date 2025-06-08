Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3,221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,745.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 166,406 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

