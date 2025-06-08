Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 179,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $224.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

