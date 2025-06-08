Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,656,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,614,000 after purchasing an additional 329,767 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortis by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Down 1.3%

FTS opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

