Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 289,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

