Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,840,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.