Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

