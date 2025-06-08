Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after buying an additional 498,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,313,000 after buying an additional 356,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.09.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

