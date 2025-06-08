Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,769,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 696,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,932,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 152,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

TIM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

