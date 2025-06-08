Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 12,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

ZBRA opened at $295.36 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.93.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

