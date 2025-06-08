Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,150,000 after acquiring an additional 969,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,425,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,619,000 after purchasing an additional 434,771 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,933,000 after buying an additional 308,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $690,746,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,259,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,766,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $53.89 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

