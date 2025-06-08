Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 45,219.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,829 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park National by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Park National by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $207.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

