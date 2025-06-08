Paul D. Fabara Sells 46,214 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $370.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

