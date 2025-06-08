PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $6.66 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

