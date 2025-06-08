Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

