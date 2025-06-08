Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25,682.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,602 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 191.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

PII opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

