Promising Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – June 6th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and manufacture battery storage solutions—ranging from lithium-ion cells to emerging chemistries. They give investors exposure to the booming markets for electric vehicles, renewable-energy storage and portable electronics, with returns often driven by breakthroughs in energy density, cost reduction and production scale. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313,163.87. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $184,806,000.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE PLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,351. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 490,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of 148.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ ABAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 636,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NVX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 42,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,068. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More