Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Robinhood Markets, ZenaTech, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, and Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves blockchain and digital‐currency activities—such as mining operations, crypto exchanges or firms holding significant cryptocurrency reserves. They offer investors traditional equity exposure to the performance of digital assets without requiring direct ownership or custody of tokens. Like other stocks, their price movements reflect both company fundamentals and underlying cryptocurrency market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,628,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,090,730. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

NASDAQ ZENA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,264,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,635. ZenaTech has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 2,698,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,175. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,537. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 8,161,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424,822. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 423,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,180. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTACU)

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

NASDAQ:RTACU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 503,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,618. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

