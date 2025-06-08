Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 6th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms tend to have diversified operations and steady earnings, their stock prices usually exhibit lower volatility than those of smaller companies. Investors often view large caps as core portfolio holdings that offer reliable dividend income and moderate long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.79. The company had a trading volume of 127,284,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,416,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average is $333.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $972.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,330,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,911,788. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.70. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,782,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,527,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Recommended Stories